Nclose receives KnowBe4’s 2021 EMEA Partner Programme Award for Partner to Watch – Africa

Nclose today announced it has received the Partner to Watch – Africa award from KnowBe4 as part of the 2021 KnowBe4 Partner Programme Awards during their KB4-CON EMEA Virtual Summit.

This awards programme recognises the top KnowBe4 channel partners regionally for sales growth and excellence, evangelising the human factor of security and marketing innovation.

Nclose has seen massive growth over the past couple of years, all thanks to our exceptional inter-company relationships based on a concrete foundation of trust. Thanks to our partnership with KnowBe4, we have seen some tremendous success – with a 95% increase in our year-on-year growth as well as eight new sales certifications.

"This award is a great testament to two organisations with similar cultures that, through our joint efforts, have bred success. As much as this has been awarded to Nclose, it’s a joint award shared between the regional team and Nclose. Thus, we are proud of what we have achieved so far and look further to an even more fruitful and collaborative future,” said Stephen Osler, Co-Founder and Business Development Director at Nclose.

“We are very excited to recognise the winners of our EMEA Partner Programme Awards,” said Tony Jennings, SVP international and global channel sales. “Each one of these partners continues to demonstrate their commitment to not just delighting their customers, but enabling employees everywhere to make smarter security decisions, every day. We value all of our global partners, but this group of honourees have shown a level of excellence worth celebrating.”