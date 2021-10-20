Bolt launches app-based food delivery service in Joburg

James Townsend-Rose, country manager for Bolt Food SA.

Ride-hailing firm Bolt has expanded its food delivery service, Bolt Food, to Johannesburg, listing more than 300 restaurants and fast-food outlets in the city on the app.



This follows the success of Bolt Food in Cape Town, where more than 800 restaurants have been added to the food app since it launched in April 2020.

The new food delivery service, which takes on main competitors Uber Eats and Mr D Food, says it has experienced 50% month-on-month growth in Cape Town and is betting on competitive prices, as it eyes nationwide expansion.

“We piloted Bolt Food in Cape Town last year with outstanding results,” says James Townsend-Rose, country manager for Bolt Food in South Africa.

“Restaurants and their customers welcomed Bolt Food’s affordable prices and quick deliveries and we are excited to bring this solution to Johannesburg and to other South African cities in the coming months.”

According to a statement, Bolt Food will deliver Joburg-based customers’ orders from a wide range of restaurants and fast-food outlets, including Burger King, Pizza Hut, Subway, Andiccio’s and Del Forno.

The service is currently available from Bryanston in the north, to Braamfontein in the heart of the city and will expand across the city as more restaurants join the platform.

Food delivery fees will not be charged for orders where the distance between the food outlet and the delivery destination is less than 4.5km for the launch period, says the company.

After the launch period, standard delivery charges will apply, with fees starting from R2 within 3km of the restaurant customers order from.

In June, Bolt Food partnered with Cape Town’s Pathway Cycles in an electric bicycle pilot that has seen food delivery couriers boosting their income, reducing the service’s impact on the environment, and changing the way fleet owners work with delivery platforms.

The Bolt Food app is available on Google Play and the Apple app store.



