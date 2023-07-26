Top ICT tenders: Demand for digital forensics

This week’s tender bulletin reflects a growing interest in securing access to digital forensics investigation skills.

This week’s top tenders are dominated by requests from national and provincial government departments; however, the technology requests tend to be for niche or low-level requirements.

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development leads the charge with a request for a panel of service providers to conduct digital forensic investigations for a period of two years as and when the need arises.

The department notes that certain complex or specialised investigations require specialised digital forensic skills, which its internal forensics investigations directorate does not have the capacity or facilities to conduct. It adds that complex digital investigations will result in confidential information regarding the department being disclosed which cannot be published in a general bid.

The Department of Transport, on the other hand, is advertising for a panel of service providers to conduct specialised forensic investigation on its behalf for a five-year period.

While digital forensic skills are not specifically called for in the advertisement, the department notes in its tender documentation that its forensic investigation directorate receives allegations from time to time which require digital forensics, e-discovery, lifestyle audit tools and computer imaging skills for review and further investigation. The department does not currently have the tools or expertise for successful investigation of certain cases, it says.

Given the sensitivity of the work these panels would have to do, both departments have stipulated compulsory briefings.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:

The Eastern Cape Department of Roads and Public Works wishes to appoint a service provider for the implementation of a cyber resilience for e-mails solution, as well as provide support and maintenance. The documentation reveals it favours a proven cloud-based solution.

The State Information Technology Agency is advertising for the supply, delivery, installation, skills transfer and configuration of network switches and routers for the Limpopo Department of Education. The scope of work covers 70 switches, 18 routers and inhouse training for 10 departmental resources.



The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is inviting bids for the refresh of its ICT server infrastructure. Its current infrastructure relies on an infrastructure-as-a-service model, where critical services and data are hosted on servers. By refreshing the server infrastructure, it says it can take advantage of the latest hardware and software advancements, enhancing processing power, storage capacity and data protection.



In a related move, NSFAS also wishes to procure managed public cloud services. In its tender documentation, it notes its IT network infrastructure includes hardware, appliances and technologies that provide communications to all the production, development and training environments across 170 servers that platform all front-end, business application and IT support services. To ensure service availability, NSFAS will move certain services to public cloud hosting platforms.



The Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company is looking for an experienced service provider for the deployment of a managed vulnerability management system for a period of five years. The contract includes support, maintenance and managed services.



The Northern Cape Department of Economic Development and Tourism wishes to re-engineer the Northern Cape Information Society Strategy (NCISS) for the fourth industrial revolution (4IR). The successful service provider will be expected to assimilate 4IR into the seven strategic pillars of the NCISS, as well as answer questions of how 4IR can improve education deliverables, health services, fast-track innovation to address provincial problems, socio-economic growth and quality of life for citizens.



The Department of Public Works is advertising for the implementation of a laptop tracking, tracing, recovery and assets management solution with maintenance and support for a period of 36 months. The services will be required for its head office, as well as regional offices located in all provinces and new sites that might be included in the future.



In a second tender, the Department of Public Works is inviting bids for the off-site storage, back scanning, digitisation, indexing and labelling of its records in terms of the National Archives and Records Service of South Africa Act 43 of 1996 for a period of five years. The contract covers standard records and wide format documents at its head office and Johannesburg and Pretoria regional offices; however, the department notes its records are mainly wide-format documents, such as building plans and maps.



New tenders

Department of Roads and Public Works, Eastern Cape

The provincial department wishes to appoint a service provider for the implementation of a cyber resilience for e-mails solution.

Non-compulsory briefing: 10 August – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: SCMU5-23/24-0043

Information: Ntsikelelo Mazinyo, Tel: 040 602 4188, E-mail: ntsikelelo.mazinyo@ecdpw.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 August 2023

­Tags: Software, security, cyber security, e-mail

State Information Technology Agency

SITA is advertising for the supply, delivery, installation, skills transfer and configuration of network switches and routers for the Limpopo Department of Education.

Tender no: RFB 2777-2023

Information: Pitsi Mashamaite, Tel: 015 291 8012, E-mail: pitsi.mashamaite@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 15 August 2023

­Tags: Hardware, networking, training and e-learning, network switches, routers

National Student Financial Aid Scheme

NSFAS invites bids for its ICT server infrastructure refresh.

Tender no: SCMN004/2023

Information: SCM Unit, Tel: 021 763 3200, E-mail: SCM@nsfas.org.za.

Closing date: 25 August 2023

­Tags: Hardware, servers

The organisation also wishes to procure managed public cloud services.

Tender no: SCMN005/2023

Information: SCM Unit, Tel: 021 763 3200, E-mail: SCM@nsfas.org.za.

Closing date: 25 August 2023

­Tags: Services, managed services, cloud computing, software, public cloud, managed cloud

Air Traffic and Navigation Services

An experienced service provider is sought to provide managed vulnerability management services at ATNS for a period of five years.

Tender no: ATNS/IT/RFP0018/2023/24/VULNERABILITY MANAGEMENT

Information: Olwethu Fakude, Tel: 011 607 1000, E-mail: olwethuf@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 15 August 2023

­Tags: Software, services, managed services, security, managed vulnerability services, vulnerability management

Department of Transport

The national department wishes to appoint a panel of service providers to conduct specialised forensic investigation on its behalf for a period of five years.

Compulsory briefing: 2 August

Tender no: DOT/14/2023/ODG

Information: Tyron Mkhari, Tel: 012 309 3011, E-mail: mkharit@dot.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 August 2023

­Tags: Services, professional services, forensic, digital forensics, consulting

Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development

Proposals are invited to join a panel of service providers to conduct digital forensic investigations for the department for a period of two years from date of appointment, as and when the need arises.

Compulsory briefing: 28 July

Tender no: 5-2-2-1 DALRRD-0009(2023-2024)

Information: Technical: Koobashnee Governder, Tel: 071 332 1964, E-mail: Koobashnee.Governder@dalrrd.gov.za. General: Tshepo Mlambo or A Olyn, E-mail: Tshepo.Mlambo@dalrrd.gov.za, Abie.Olyn@dalrrd.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 August 2023

­Tags: Services, professional services, forensic, digital forensics, consulting

Department of Economic Development and Tourism, Northern Cape

The provincial department is looking for a service provider to re-engineer the Northern Cape Information Society Strategy for the fourth industrial revolution.

Tender no: RE-ENGINEERING THE NCISS FOR THE 4IR

Information: Rodwyn Grewan, Tel: 068 436 1536, E-mail: rgrewan@ncpg.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 August 2023

­­Tags: Services, professional services, consulting, fourth industrial revolution, 4IR

Department of Public Works

The national department is advertising for the implementation of a laptop tracking, tracing, recovery and assets management solution with maintenance and support for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: HP23/004GS

Information: Kgomotso Mabelebele, Tel: 012 406 2017, E-mail: Kgomotso.Mabelebele@dpw.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 August 2023

­Tags: Hardware, software, security, services, support and maintenance, asset management, track and trace, asset recovery, laptop tracking

A service provider is sought for the off-site storage, back scanning, digitisation, indexing and labelling of the national Department of Public Works and Infrastructure records in terms of the National Archives and Records Service of South Africa Act 43 of 1996, for a period of five years at its head office and Johannesburg and Pretoria regional offices.

Tender no: HP23/003GS

Information: Kgomotso Mabelebele, Tel: 012 406 2017, E-mail: Kgomotso.Mabelebele@dpw.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 August 2023

­Tags: Hardware, software, scanning, imaging, services, digitisation, back scanning, off-site storage, record management, archiving