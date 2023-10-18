#GOBOKKE
All things cloud and data centre in the spotlight on 31 October

By Staff Writer, ITWeb
Johannesburg, 18 Oct 2023
ITWeb Cloud and Data Summit 2023

In less than two weeks – on Tuesday, 31 October – ITWeb will be hosting its annual Cloud & Data Centre Summit, the must-attend gathering of IT infrastructure and cloud technology experts, practitioners, and solution providers. 

Attendance is free of charge for IT professionals and decision-makers from end-user organisations that have deployed data centre and cloud solutions, products and services.

Under the theme 'Optimisation as a catalyst to business success', the ITWeb Cloud and Data Summit 2023 has been curated for the African audience, to provide delegates with the latest knowledge, insights and solutions, covering both strategic and technical topics.

ITWeb conference producer Nomvuyo Tena says the economic downturn has forced all organisations to be more cost-conscious, with optimisation being the keyword around IT teams and decision makers. The question is: how can organisations adopt the best technology solutions while prioritising cost, reliability, flexibility, and remaining environmentally conscious?

“The content of this event highlights how optimisation, even in the face of budget constraints, can drive business success,” says Tena.

The line-up of speakers includes:

  • Juanita Clark, co-founder and CEO, Digital Council Africa
  • Rashika Ramlal, public sector country leader, South Africa, AWS
  • Dr Mohsen Amiribesheli, senior technical architect/AI lead, HCL Tech
  • Martin Springer, senior director: infrastructure solutions, Dimension Data
  • Ashley Singh, CIO, Sanlam Corporate
  • Norbit Williams, CIO, Department of Public Enterprises
  • Dr Angus Hay, regional executive: South Africa, Africa Data Centres
  • Bryce Allan, head of sustainability, Teraco Data Environments
  • Dr Terry Ramabulana, MD and subject matter expert, TISHoldings
  • Norman Roberts, technical operations manager, Ayoba

Topics include:

  • Optimisation: examining the latest strategies and solutions for workflow and and resources optimisation;
  • How cloud technologies enable global competitiveness;
  • Performance and ROI review – aligning cloud with business objectives;
  • Avoiding the hidden costs of inadequate scalability;
  • Breakthrough cloud-based innovations by South African organisations;
  • Data security and data sovereignty in cloud and data centre adaption;
  • Leveraging AI and analytics for informed decision making;
  • The power of DevOps to reduce downtime;
  • SA government's cloud policy and strategy;
  • Data centre sustainability considerations.

To find out more and register, visit the ITWeb Cloud and Data Centre event portal.

31 October 2023
The Forum, Bryanston

Book your seat today to attend the annual ITWeb Cloud & Data Centre Summit, on 31 October, at the Forum in Bryanston.

Expert speakers will share information and insights on all aspects of cloud computing and data centres, covering both strategic and technical topics.

