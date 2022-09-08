TikTok, ThinkWiFi unite to promote internet access

The 50 free WiFi TikTok hotspots will be piloted in Soweto, Khayelitsha, Guguletu and Bushbuckridge.

TikTok and public WiFi company ThinkWiFi have partnered to pilot 50 free WiFi hotspots spread across Soweto, Gugulethu, Khayelitsha and Bushbuckridge.

In a statement, TikTok says the pilot looks to contribute towards bridging the digital divide and promoting internet accessibility for all communities.

The TikTok WiFi hotspot pilot comes as the world commemorates International Literacy Day, and is expected to run for six months, according to the video-sharing platform.

“We understand that as an entertainment platform accessible on mobile devices, TikTok plays an important role in the digital world,” says Fortune Mgwili-Sibanda, director for government relations and public policy, Sub-Saharan Africa.

“With this pilot, we hope to encourage more people to join digital spaces such as ours, to not only create content but to learn new skills and educate fellow community members about their passion and interests.”

ThinkWiFi is a Cape Town-based internet service provider that is building public WiFi infrastructure to provide free, uncapped connectivity in communities, townships, universities and transportation hubs across South Africa.

It previously partnered with non-profit organisations like GreenCape to deliver WiFi-enabled solar street lights in Cape Town’s informal settlement Witsand in Atlantis.

ThinkWiFi CEO Janine Rebelo comments: “We are excited to be making a contribution to one of the most important needs of our people today. Opportunities on the internet for our youth are endless, but many South Africans do not have access to digital hardware, digital literacy skills and internet connectivity.

“The latter reality is exacerbated by the high cost of data and the limited availability of infrastructure to support broadband penetration targets. We are delighted to contribute towards bridging the digital divide, promoting internet accessibility and reducing digital inequalities in our country.”