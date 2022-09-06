AppGallery reimagines customer care

HUAWEI AppGallery, one of the top three application marketplaces globally, further enhances its user experience by providing reliable and official support to everyone. Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) has upgraded its customer care experience through an enhanced hotline service and live chat service in the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and South Africa. On the other end of the line, a team of local experts are equipped to quickly respond to queries regarding HUAWEI AppGallery apps and resolve any issues that users may encounter.

AppGallery, Huawei’s renowned application marketplace, has achieved outstanding success in a short period of time. HUAWEI AppGallery is available in more than 170 countries, has over 580 million monthly users and registered developers have surpassed the 5.4 million mark, confirming its continued growth. With user security and privacy protection at the forefront, Huawei offers continuous customer care supported by integrating innovative features to the marketplace and hence, laying the foundation for the further development of the HMS ecosystem.

Huawei users can find a wide range of the world’s best apps, games, content and services tailored to their unique interests together with top local apps. In 2021, over 432 billion app downloads were recorded by HUAWEI AppGallery. With hundreds of billions of downloads and with some users not being fully familiar with HUAWEI AppGallery, challenges may arise. For instance, some users find it challenging to create a new account for an app, complete their phone number verification process, link their credit or debit cards to their chosen mobile wallet so they can make contactless mobile payments, or set access restrictions depending on their children’s ages.

The all-new HUAWEI AppGallery manual support services has all the answers. HUAWEI AppGallery users no longer need to spend hours searching online or watching lengthy videos to find solutions to their problems when they have access to an instant support through hotline and live chat services. If an issue arises, users can directly contact Huawei for reliable, official support in their native language, with no extra fees and with comprehensive and step-by-step instructions.

The HUAWEI AppGallery support hotline and live chat services are available from 8am-9pm, Monday to Sunday, and can be reached at the following phone number: 086 086 1111. A dedicated team of skilled Huawei professionals are always ready to help HUAWEI AppGallery users with any app-related problem, no matter how simple or complex, so they can continue enjoying unique experiences on Huawei devices.

Learn more on https://bit.ly/CommunitySAEN