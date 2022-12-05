ICT sector must ensure equal telecoms rights for disabled

As the world commemorated International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Saturday, South Africa's telecoms regulator recognised much remains to be done to ensure persons living with disabilities have equal access to telecoms services that are enjoyed by all.

“Let this day serve as a timely reminder of the work that remains to be done within the ICT sector,” says advocate LS Mkumatela, a councillor at the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA).

The theme for this year’s day was “Transformative solutions for inclusive development: The role of innovation in fuelling an accessible and equitable world”.

“While the day is aimed at promoting an understanding of disability issues and the rights of persons with disabilities, amongst other factors, it is important to note that persons with disabilities have an equal right to access broadcasting, postal and telecommunications services,” says Mkumatela.

“This is a significant day for ICASA, particularly given the authority's mandate of protecting the rights of persons with disabilities and recognising the marginalised in our society.

“The United Nations has stated that appropriate measures should be taken to ensure persons with disabilities exercise the right to freedom of expression and opinion, including the freedom to seek, receive and impart information and ideas on an equal basis with others and through all forms of communication of choice,” notes the ICASA councillor.

“In this regard, ICASA published the Code for Persons with Disabilities, as gazetted on 9 April 2021. These regulations are intended to ensure persons living with disabilities − particularly those who are deaf, hard of hearing, blind, or visually-impaired − have equal, equitable access.

“In response to the long-standing question of inclusivity of persons with disabilities, the authority has introduced the National Relay System, which will enable persons who are deaf or have hearing and/or speech impairment to access, among others, emergency services through sign language interpretation and related means.

“Additionally, and as part of the same intervention, Audio Description services have been introduced to amplify accessibility for the maximum consumer experience for the blind and/or the visually-impaired.

“ICASA’s vision is entrenched in creating an inclusive digital society for all, [as] ICASA’s ethos is to regulate the telecommunications sector in the public interest,” concludes Mkumatela.

Last month, Vodacom launched a real-time communications solution to drive digital inclusion for persons with disabilities.

The specific needs and national relay service enables deaf, hearing- and speech-impaired persons to contact hearing people, such as family, friends and organisations, in real-time and on their own without asking a friend or someone else to make the call.