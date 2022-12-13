Webinar: Empower your AP team to work smart with automated invoice processing solution

Webinar overview

Manually retrieving data from invoices and entering it into the ERP is a tedious and time-consuming task. This is where smart data extraction can empower your accounts payable (AP) team to shift from manual invoice processing to a more efficient system that becomes smarter over time.

Watch this webinar, where you will discover smart and efficient ways to automatically integrate invoices into your ERP.

Key highlights:

Eliminate errors due to manual entry;

Save time and be more productive – enjoy the benefits of automation;

Streamline your processes with automated document reconciliation (PO, DN & INV); and

Simplify your invoice validation workflow.

Get to know the features of Compleo Hybrid that can streamline your processes, make your data more reliable and end manual errors!

Please click here for the webinar.