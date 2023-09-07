Keypoint Intelligence recognises Xerox with BLI 2023 Smart Workplace Software Line of the Year Award

Xerox’s digital collaboration tools and process automation solutions are available through direct and dealer channels.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) announced that Keypoint Intelligence has awarded the company with the Buyers Lab (BLI) 2023 Smart Workplace Software Line of the Year Award. The award recognises the vendor with the most diverse portfolio of applications, software and services that help solve modern workplace challenges. Previously titled the BLI Document Imaging Software Line of the Year, Xerox has been named the award recipient for five consecutive years and a total of nine times since 2014.



In the Keypoint Intelligence study, Xerox improved on past award-winning showings due to the company’s focus in key areas, including:

Vision that focuses on digital transformation and the augmented worker.

Ability to address the challenges presented by a hybrid workplace.

Unrivalled collection of multifunction printer (MFP) apps to extend the hardware’s functionality, including the unique Workflow Central platform that makes apps available beyond the MFP.

Advanced FreeFlow family of production-print software that eliminates time-consuming manual tasks and streamlines the production process from design to final output.

"In today’s challenging macroeconomic environment, it’s critical our customers have a comprehensive suite of solutions to power their digital transformation efforts and remain competitive in the ever-changing work environment," said Tracey Koziol, executive vice-president of Global Offerings at Xerox. "Through our artificial intelligence and analytics-powered solutions, we enable customer success by automating complex business processes to sustain profitability and growth."

Xerox’s vast portfolio of category-leading applications were a critical factor in KPI’s decision to grant the company this award. Notable solutions include:

Intelligent Document Processing and workflow automation solutions (Xerox Workflow Central, DocuShare family) streamline everyday work tasks and solve many collaboration challenges for today’s hybrid worker.

ConnectKey apps and connectors and the Workflow Automation Solution family serve the needs of key verticals.

XMPie cross-media marketing and FreeFlow pre-press platforms that make creators and operators more efficient.

“Our market research shows that companies are looking to ‘work smarter’ and streamline processes to free up employees for mission-critical work, so it’s no surprise that digital transformation is now at the core of almost every IT initiative,” said Jamie Bsales, Principal Analyst of Smart Workplace & Security Analysis at Keypoint Intelligence. “Our Line of the Year study focused attention on the vendors that are best poised to enable this transition for their customers. Xerox stood out for its impressive portfolio of apps, software and services that equip customers to meet the challenges presented by these shifting process paradigms.”

Xerox’s digital collaboration tools and process automation solutions are available through direct and dealer channels, providing broader access to the technology organisations need to improve the way they work.