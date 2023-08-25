Wolfpack Information Risk announces security operations partnership with Arctic Wolf

Craig Rosewarne, MD of Wolfpack Information Risk.

Wolfpack Information Risk has teamed with Arctic Wolf, a global leader in security operations, to help proactively protect organisations against today’s cyber attacks. Wolfpack Information Risk customers can now obtain Arctic Wolf's leading security operations capabilities that are designed to prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber threats – all delivered through the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud.

Arctic Wolf pairs the power, speed and scale of its cloud-native platform with world-class security operations expertise that provides organisations with comprehensive coverage across the entire security operations framework. As a result, joint customers will be empowered with customisable and tailored resources to help protect against and remediate emerging and existing threats, while also improving their security posture over time.

Arctic Wolf’s partner-centric go-to-market model has cemented the company as the cyber security partner of choice for more than 1 100 solution providers worldwide, enabling security-minded and cloud-focused partners to position themselves at the forefront of the security operations market.

Wolfpack provides customers with the comfort and assurance that business disruption from cyber security risk has been sufficiently reduced, according to their business needs.

“Arctic Wolf is excited for the opportunity to support Wolfpack’s efforts to expand their product portfolio by offering our security operations solutions, a critical capability that many of their customers are specifically requesting,” said Johnny Ellis, Director, EMEA Channels, Arctic Wolf. “Cyber attacks threaten companies of every size, and organisations are increasingly seeing the need for external security operations expertise, especially when they don’t have the in-house cyber security talent to manage their evolving security needs.”

“Our approach is to take the complexity out of information security. This starts with understanding specific cyber risks and the controls required to mitigate these risks,” says Craig Rosewarne, MD of Wolfpack.

Arctic Wolf delivers a comprehensive solution with the goal of giving organisations the protection, resilience and guidance needed to defend against cyber threats, including but not limited to managed detection and response (MDR), managed risk, cloud detection and response and managed security awareness – each delivered by Arctic Wolf’s Concierge Delivery Model.