Corr-Serve partners with CyberXposure to expand cyber security solutions in Africa

Mark van Vuuren, Product Director, Corr-Serve.

Corr-Serve partners and managed services providers across Africa can now access CyberXposure, which it says is the leading cyber security assessment platform, following the signing of a new distribution agreement.

The agreement was signed between Corr-Serve, which positions itself as a leading value-added distributor of IT solutions in the region, and CyberXposure, a provider of advanced cyber security risk and analysis solutions. As part of the agreement, CyberXposure's platform will now be available to all Corr-Serve partners and managed services providers.

CyberXposure's platform will enable Corr-Serve's partners and managed services providers to offer cyber security assessments to their customers. The platform provides a comprehensive suite of cyber security solutions that can help measure and track security posture and risk as well as build and manage a compliance roadmap to ensure compliance with industry regulations. By utilising the platform's advanced capabilities, Corr-Serve's partners can offer their customers customised assessments that provide a detailed analysis of their organisation's cyber security posture. These assessments can help identify areas that require immediate attention and provide recommendations for improving their security infrastructure.

With CyberXposure's support, Corr-Serve's partners and managed services providers can offer their customers a more robust cyber security solution, ultimately enhancing their overall security posture.

"We are delighted to partner with CyberXposure, one of the most innovative and reliable cyber security providers in the market," said Mark van Vuuren, Product Director at Corr-Serve. "With this partnership, we can offer our channel in Africa an even more comprehensive and robust cyber security portfolio, helping them to safeguard their customers’ digital assets and stay protected against cyber threats."

Tai Chesselet, a founding member and director at CyberXposure, commented: "We are thrilled to work with Corr-Serve in the region. By combining our advanced cyber security assessment platform with Corr-Serve's extensive network of partners and managed services providers, we can help more organisations across Africa to stay secure in the face of evolving cyber threats."

CyberXposure's platform offers a wide range of cyber security risk assessments so that partners can easily manage ongoing reviews of cyber security across their customer base. With this new agreement, Corr-Serve partners and managed services providers across sub-Saharan Africa can now access assessments and benefit from CyberXposure's expertise in the field.