Leading US energy provider Xcel Energy partners with IFS to drive field workforce scheduling transformation

Xcel Energy, a leading US-based energy provider, is partnering with IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, to undertake a gas and electric distribution end-to-end scheduling transformation. As a part of the transformation, Xcel Energy will utilise mobile workforce management (MWM) and planning and scheduling optimisation (PSO) software from IFS, with an integration to SAP via an add-on component (AOC).

Jesse Seering, Director of Scheduling at Xcel Energy, commented: “Planning, scheduling and dispatching are manual processes for our teams today. We are excited on behalf of our customers and employees to digitise, streamline and simplify our process."

Marne Martin, President, SMBU, IFS, said: “As energy providers rise to meet changing consumer demands, their digital transformation journeys are a priority. To continue exceeding customer and stakeholder expectations, companies are adapting their business models to focus on connected assets, projects and service, as they are ultimately the key to empowering companies to stay ahead of the competition.

“Xcel Energy is an ambitious energy provider focused on dynamic growth and driving efficiencies across their business. It is great news that they have chosen IFS and our software to help deliver this vision for them. We look forward to working in close partnership over the coming years to ensure their strategic goals are realised, and to enable them to deliver their 'Moment of Service' to their customers.”

