Kaspersky adds malicious domain takedown service

Kaspersky has introduced a malicious domain removal service, Takedown.

Combined with Kaspersky's Digital Footprint intelligence, which helps analysts explore the bad actor’s view of their company resources, Takedown provides management of the entire process of taking down malicious and phishing domains.



According to Kaspersky, each week, Google detects about 46 000 new malicious Web sites, and every single day Kaspersky blocks more than 15 000 phishing and scam URLs.



Any organisations that cannot eliminate malicious content, runs the risk of its clients falling victim to spoofing websites, that might see them give attackers access to their personal and financial information.



Businesses also may face serious data leaks caused by botnets controlled by threat actors' command and control servers. All of this can lead to reputational damage, not to mention loss of revenue and customer confidence.



Kaspersky says managing the takedown of malicious and phishing domains is a complex process that requires special expertise, resources, and time.



However, the company has extensive experience in threat research and has co-operated for many years with international law enforcement agencies, including Interpol and Europol, as well as many CERTs.



Kaspersky Takedown Service will ensure effective protection of businesses’ online services and reputation, the company adds.



How it works

Irrespective of where the malicious phishing domain is located, the service can rapidly dispose of it. To do this, Kaspersky prepares all the necessary evidence, including a copy of the website, screenshots and traffic dump, both manually and via automated tools.

A request for the takedown is then sent to the relevant local or regional authority that has the legal rights to shut down the resource. A customer will be notified about every step of the process until the requested domain is successfully removed.



The service can be bought independently or within a Digital Footprint Intelligence subscription. Standard packages includes ten takedowns per month and can be customised depending on customer’s needs.



More information about Kaspersky Takedown Service is available here.