Webinar: The importance of critical thinking skills in the 4IR

The number of local students succeeding in maths at a school level has been declining steadily, and the COVID-19 pandemic has created additional challenges on learners wanting to improve and further their maths skills.

The Department of Basic Education’s school report of 2019, shows that since 2015, there has been a steady decline each year in the number of students who sit and write exams for subjects that are critical to the growth of the economy, such as maths and science.

There is a dire need for educators to step in and find innovative ways with which to teach these subjects and help students develop critical thinking skills to understand the concepts being taught and the reasoning behind them.

With this in mind, Boston City Campus is hosting a webinar discussion around the importance of critical thinking skills in the 4IR. Andrew Hofmeyer, a mathematician who specialises in conceptual mathematics and finding various innovative ways to teach mathematics, will share his discovery around an existing train of thought known as the theory of self-determination.

In layman’s terms, this refers to those who learn by ‘figuring things out’ for themselves. This theory describes what it means to learn with autonomy, including learning with understanding and sense-making.

This train of thought ties in with the importance of critical thinking skills and is in fact what Hofmeyer believes forms the foundation of what the 4IR will require from a learner. He will also share his expertise and knowledge around various pedagogies and teaching methodologies that educators can use to maximise student understanding of mathematics and in particular conceptual mathematics.

Hofmeyer says critical thinking skills are instilled within the Cambridge International curriculum offered at Boston City Campus Online High School, which understands the importance of establishing strong analytic thinking capabilities in the minds of learners from a young age.

Embedding critical thinking skills as part of the school curriculum lays a solid foundation for our youth and prepares them to maximise the full potential of the 4IR, he says.

According to Boston City Campus, students with a Cambridge high school education will not only benefit from a world-class and globally recognised education, they will have developed highly sought-after critical thinking skills which allow them to compete on the global stage.

“The Cambridge curriculum prepares students to embrace and take on the expectations of the 4IR workforce which will be key to preparing students for jobs of the future,” the company says.

