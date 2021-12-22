MTN-backed Ayoba app clocks 10m active monthly users

Ayoba CEO, Burak Akinci.

MTN-backed African super app Ayoba has reached a milestone of over 10 million monthly active users.

The Ayoba platform celebrated its second year in operation in May 2021, and aims to harness growth in the African digital economy.

The platform offers users free access to an ecosystem of digital and media services through chat and call features, channels, micro-apps, and payment solutions.

According to MYN, Ayoba is localised and tailored for African and Middle East consumer needs, supporting 22 relevant languages.

It notes that the app has over 180 content channels ranging from sports; news; music and artists; health and wellness; careers; fashion and beauty; as well as education and travel.

“We celebrate this milestone and are pleased that through Ayoba, we can provide access to affordable communications so that millions of people across our markets can enjoy the benefits of a modern connected life,” says MTN group digital and fintech officer, Serigne Dioum.

“MTN’s Ambition 2025 strategy is to drive digital and financial inclusion across Africa. Via Ayoba, we intend to reach 100 million monthly active users by 2025, ensuring more people reap the social, economic, and developmental dividends of being online”.

MTN says in its two years of existence, Ayoba has grown significantly and continues to be recognised by various bodies.

In 2021, Ayoba received the Best OTT Brand of the Year accolade at the Marketing World Awards and recently was awarded the Best Mobile App from Bonteh Digital Awards.

Ayoba has also hosted two hackathons this year, with the aim of guiding young developers on micro-app development.

Commenting on the achievement, Ayoba CEO, Burak Akinci, says: “Our progress in 2021 has been considerable, growing in excess of four million users. This is a clear sign that the African market really enjoys Ayoba, and we are here to stay.

“This growth is also due to the hard work of our team, and of course, the loyalty and enthusiasm of our users, who are always our first priority. We look forward to even bigger growth in 2022, as we see progress from the new features, content and general improvement that will be launching throughout the year.”