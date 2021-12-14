Sentech and AWS: Uniting South Africans

Sentech provides the national broadcasting signal distribution (BSD) and telecommunications for all local television and radio stations. AWS Cloud solutions give Sentech the flexibility to deliver solutions and drastically reduce the cost of deploying channels, so South Africans can unite and share the big moments – wherever they are.

