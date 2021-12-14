BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMPANY
Sentech and AWS: Uniting South Africans

Issued by AWS
Johannesburg, 14 Dec 2021
Sentech provides the national broadcasting signal distribution (BSD) and telecommunications for all local television and radio stations. AWS Cloud solutions give Sentech the flexibility to deliver solutions and drastically reduce the cost of deploying channels, so South Africans can unite and share the big moments – wherever they are.

AWS in the public sector paves the way for innovation and supports world-changing projects in government, education, non-profit and healthcare organisations.

Learn more about AWS in South Africa: https://aws.amazon.com/local/africa/cape-town/.

