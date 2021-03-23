Makwa IT achieves Cisco Gold Partner status

Lethabo Mokone

Makwa IT, a digital technologies company, has been certified as a Cisco Gold Partner in SA, making it the first 100% black youth owned company to achieve this.

Lethabo Mokone, CEO of Makwa IT, says SA is facing multiple challenges, including high unemployment, low economic growth, dwindling competitiveness, and declining productivity.

“There is growing optimism, however, as the arrival of the 4th industrial revolution (4IR) overlaps with a renewal of political will to address the fundamental socio-economic and development issues facing the country with the help of digital technologies.”

Mokone says the partnership presents an opportunity for Makwa IT to help address these challenges through the power of digital transformation. Cisco’s certification is a recognition of Makwa IT’s technical expertise and the company plans to leverage the recognition to grow its footprint both domestically and abroad.

As one of the most respected programmes in the industry, he says, the Cisco Channel Partner Programme will help develop Makwa IT’s technical expertise as well as improve profitability, grow the business, and build greater credibility with customers. The company plans to leverage the recognition to grow its footprint both domestically and abroad, Mokone ends

Mokone says to realise the value at stake from digital technologies and make digital transformation a success in SA, partnerships are needed, and policy makers, industry bodies and business must work together. He cites the six common success factors that were outlined by President Ramaphosa during his 2018 State of The Nation Address, namely a need to address physical and digital infrastructure, digital skills and training, transparency, regulation and policy, public-private partnerships and capital spending.

He says Makwa IT believes in changing lives through technology for a sustainable future.

“We all have to acclimatise to the 4th industrial revolution and work together to take advantages of new technologies to build solutions for the future."