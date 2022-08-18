Introducing Quality Connect: Connecting channels with quality, anytime, anywhere, from any device

Quality Connect has over 30 years of experience in contact centre, telecommunications and customer engagement solutions over nine countries, offering the best of international partners for excellence, with local service delivery second to none.

Quality Connect offers two core necessities for competitive businesses in 2022: digital transformation to optimise processes and functions with top-shelf international software, and using these solutions to ensure bespoke customer service across multiple touch points.

We take omnichannel and IOT to the next level of B2C engagement by offering a selection of best-of-breed cloud products, recognised by leading industry analysts such as Gartner, Forrester and Aragon Research.

The current climate necessitates agile and robust virtual tools spanning omnichannel systems, allowing for remote work with not only zero loss to quality, but to exceed that by optimising the way businesses operate and communicate to build – and retain – solid customer relationships.

Thus, introducing our latest evolutionary tool: Lifesize. Through this partnership, we offer cloud-based collaboration solutions designed to help businesses connect with their workforce and external partners through audio, web and video conferencing capabilities, maximising the value of virtual meetings and online calls. This is why CCaaS (contact centre as a service) is one of our most essential and popular services, offering efficient automation, personalised solutions and the best customer experience across all channels through:

True omnichannel support to deliver an unmatched customer experience;

Single pane of operation for great agent experience;

Native video capability for high touch use cases;

Ultimate flexibility to fit your environment with an API first approach;

Global and highly resilient service; and

Seamless migration and unparalleled support.

Other features of our Lifesize telecommunications system include:

A mobile app;

Communications interoperability;

Fully functional hybrid work;

Custom tuning and management;

Multi-app meeting rooms;

Integrations for unique workflows;

Reporting, analytics and performance; and

Supremely secure and trusted infrastructure.

Our solutions are designed for how real people communicate and collaborate today, with unified cloud software providing a seamless HD meeting experience that is easy to deploy and use for time and financial savings for all businesses. All Quality Connect products, including Lifesize, offer our clients maximum application flexibility and customisation while delivering the quality end-to-end solutions and professional service that 9 900 agents around the world have come to expect from us.

Join them by connecting with us and our vision at CEM (Customer Experience Management) 2022:

WHEN: 23 and 24 August

WHERE: Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town.

As Africa’s largest CX event, there will be over 40 speakers sharing exclusive insights and practical strategies, including Mark Ligi, senior product manager for Lifesize.