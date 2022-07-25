LG joins Connectivity Standards Alliance Board

LG Electronics has been appointed to the board of directors of the Connectivity Standards Alliance, a global entity focused on developing, evolving and promoting universal open standards for the Internet of things (IOT).

Appointed board of directors members are Don Williams, from LG’s chief strategy office and Dr Sang Kim from the company’s chief technology office.

LG says it brings a wealth of expertise and experience in smart home and communications technologies to the Alliance.

It says it plans to actively participate in the development and standardisation of Matter, an IP-based communications standard for smart home technologies, which is helping to create an open smart home environment where products from a range of manufacturers can communicate and share data, making compatibility issues a thing of the past.

A connected, convenient future

Dr Kim Byoung-hoon, CTO and executive vice president of LG Electronics says this move highlights LG’s commitment to creating a more connected and convenient future.

“With the adoption and support of Matter, our growing lineup of smart products, including TVs, home appliances and IOT devices and sensors, will be able to connect to each other – and all compatible solutions – more securely and easily.”

LG says it will provide support for Matter across its smart platforms, including its ThinQ smart home platform and app and the webOS smart TV platform.

The adoption of Matter will not only benefit LG customers but also strengthen the overall competitiveness of the company’s innovative home appliances and TV lineups, the company says.

Dr Sokwoo Rhee, LG’s SVP of Innovation, and head of its North American Innovation Center, LG NOVA, says like the Alliance, LG, is committed to evolving and improving the world in which we all live.

“For us, this means innovative product development focused on delivering a better user experience and improving how we provide service and value in the home and beyond. We look forward to this collaboration and all the opportunities to come.”

“What makes the Alliance stronger with LG is its dedication to innovation,” adds Tobin Richardson, president and CEO of the Connectivity Standards Alliance. “We are excited to have LG join our Board to help spur even greater innovation in what’s next with Matter, expanding the value of the IOT to consumers everywhere.”

Composed of more than 500 companies, the Alliance’s global membership, collaborates to create open standards for the IOT, transforming the way we live, work and play. With its members’ diverse expertise, robust certification programs, and a full suite of open IOT solutions, the Alliance is leading the movement toward a more intuitive, imaginative, and useful world.