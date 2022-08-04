LIFT passengers can now book Uber ride in advance

Local airline LIFT Airlines has collaborated with ride-hailing firm Uber, to allow airline passengers to book a ride in advance via the Uber SA mobile app.

The new service, Airport Reserve, allows riders to book a premium airport pick-up with 60 minutes of waiting time included in their fare, along with flight delay notifications sent to their driver.

According to a statement, riders can reserve an Uber trip up to 30 days before their flight and can cancel their trip request free of charge up to one hour before the scheduled time.

The feature also includes flight tracking integration, which automatically adjusts the reservation time based on flight information, to help make sure the driver is ready and waiting at the airport when the flight lands, whether it’s on time, early or delayed.

The new offering comes after SA’s travel industry was hit hard during the COVID lockdowns, compounded by the travel bans following the discovery of the Omicron variant towards the end of 2021.

“While we are seeing a return to normality, air travel remains stressful and uncertain. LIFT continues to focus on technology to improve our passengers' experience throughout the travel journey,” says Jonathan Ayache, CEO of LIFT Airlines.

“This is why LIFT is working with Uber on the launch of their brand-new Airport Reserve product, offering travellers an even easier and more affordable way to get to and from the airport.”

Airport Reserve is available on Uber Black and Uber Comfort at Cape Town International Airport, Johannesburg OR Tambo Airport and Lanseria Airport.

“We are excited about working with LIFT to help get the world moving again in a hassle-free way. We recognise that consumer needs evolve all the time and this new addition to our product suite is indicative to our commitment of improving their experience on the platform,” says Mpho Sebelebele, head of communications for Uber South Africa.