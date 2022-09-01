Worst kept secret out as Werner Kapp heads to Altron

Werner Kapp has been appointed as CEO of the Altron Group.

Werner Kapp is the new Altron CEO, replacing Mteto Nyati, who exited the company at the end of June.

Altron notified shareholders today of Kapp’s appointment, saying he will also be an executive director of the company, with effect from October.

Kapp suddenly departed Altron’s rival Dimension Data earlier this year, with the company informing the market of his exit.

Today, Altron revealed his next assignment, saying: “Mr Kapp’s track record of leading the best-performing region six-times over as Dimension Data’s regional executive for the Western Cape and Gauteng regions will set him in good stead to lead the Altron Group in unlocking value, optimising the existing portfolio and delivering on Altron’s strategy.

“After an extensive search and recruitment process conducted by the company’s nomination committee, and in accordance with paragraph 3.59 of the listings requirements of the JSE Limited, the board is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Werner Kapp as CE and an executive director of the company with effect from 1 October 2022.”

News of Kapp’s exit to join Altron first emerged in April, when insiders informed ITWeb, saying departure negotiations were under way.

On 19 April, when ITWeb approached the company for comment, Dimension Data said: “Werner Kapp remains the CEO of Dimension Data.”

On the same day, Altron was also approached for comment, and responded: “As announced to the market on 11 January 2022, Altron has commenced a CEO search process. Altron has not concluded an agreement with a candidate at this time.”

The same afternoon, Altron announced the appointment of Stewart van Graan as executive chairman and acting chief executive, effective 1 July, to replace Nyati.

Altron also announced Dr Phumla Mnganga as the board’s lead independent director, to strengthen governance, independence and objectivity on the board.

Dr Mnganga commented at the time: “The process to appoint Altron’s next chief executive is currently under way. To ensure business continuity and a seamless transition, the board has requested Stewart van Graan to act as executive chairman and acting chief executive.”

Mteto Nyati, former Altron group chief executive.

On 3 June, three different sources restated Kapp had been offered the role of Altron chief executive officer and an announcement was to be made in due course.

At the time, Altron’s head of communications and marketing, Chris Kabwato, didn’t respond to ITWeb’s specific questions regarding the pending appointment.

“As announced to the market on 11 January 2022, Altron has commenced a CEO search process. Altron has not concluded an agreement with a candidate at this time,” said Kabwato.

On the same day, Kapp told ITWeb in a short message: “No, I have not been offered anything by Altron.”

Nonetheless, Kapp will now shoulder the responsibility of leading the Altron 2.0 strategy, which seeks to triple operating income, among other metrics.

Kapp was at Dimension Data for over 22 years, holding various roles, such as CEO (Middle East and Africa), chief operating officer (Middle East and Africa) and regional executive.

Altron says as Dimension Data’s regional executive for the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Gauteng regions, he led the best-performing regions for the company.

Commenting on his appointment, Kapp says: “It is an honour and a privilege to be joining a company like Altron, which has a solid set of intellectual property and a variety of digital solutions.

“This is an exciting and challenging opportunity, and I look forward to working with the board and employees in taking Altron to its next phase of growth as a successful and sustainable business that responds to our customers’ challenges.”

Kapp holds a law degree from Nelson Mandela University and a Master’s degree in Business Leadership from the Unisa School of Business. He has a global leadership development certification from the IMD Business School in Lausanne, Switzerland.

In a statement, the Altron board thanked Van Graan, who has been interim chief group executive since July and will revert to his role of chairman of the board from 1 October.