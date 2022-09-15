Syniti partners with Proceed Group to offer its customers revolutionary data decommissioning solution

Proceed Group, the SAP and data management specialist, has today announced a partnership with Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management – to offer its customers its leading data decommissioning solution, Proceed Cella.

A revolutionary decommissioning tool, Proceed Cella enables businesses to decommission multiple SAP and non-SAP legacy systems while retaining full access to their data and reducing their legacy application footprint. Syniti will offer Proceed Cella to its customers as part of its integrated suite of products and services.

As experts in the data decommissioning field, and having worked extensively on joint projects, Syniti felt Proceed Cella was the best fit for the organisation in offering a tool that would help customers achieve financial efficiencies across their data centres.

Chris Gorton, SVP EMEA North, South and Emerging Markets at Syniti, commented: “Syniti selected Proceed Cella to support the growth of our data management business. Our customers are already seeing the real value of how Proceed Cella can help them realise the benefits of legacy system decommissioning. This is critical in us providing a broader, higher value data management proposition to our customers and prospects.”

Nick Parkin, CEO at Proceed Group, commented: “We are delighted to be partnering with Syniti, who will bring the efficiencies of decommissioning to their customer base. We are seeing huge uptake in our Proceed Cella decommissioning tool, and it’s going from strength to strength across a variety of regions. This new partnership is instrumental in our growth and we’re pleased to be working with such a renowned data management specialist.”

A revolutionary tool, Proceed Cella enables businesses to decommission multiple SAP and non-SAP legacy systems while retaining full access to their data. End-users are uniquely provided with a comprehensive set of predefined reports, ensuring that business, audit and legal requirements are met. A game-changer for the industry, Proceed Cella is the first of its kind to give business users access to data through a user-friendly interface while also being completely complementary to SAP ILM.

With a 20-year history in the industry, Proceed Group is expert in managing the decommissioning of legacy systems and reducing the costs associated with data storage, as well as being a specialist in SAP’s ILM. To date, the company has run hundreds of successful decommissioning projects for its clients for both SAP and non-SAP applications.