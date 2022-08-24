Contact centres in the cloud for banking sector: are they convenient?

We all know that the technological trend of operating with cloud-based software is a must. Both to offer a good customer experience and to facilitate the company's operations.

Even so, many companies, especially in the banking and financial sector, are reluctant to migrate their contact services to the cloud because they consider that it is not convenient since it is not secure, and they may be victims of data theft.

However, this is a misconception that exists, and there are more advantages offered by having a contact centre solution in the cloud for the banking sector than the unfounded fears that exist around this type of implementation.

Are cloud contact centres for the banking industry secure?

"But in a cloud system, anyone can see my information." In reality, the protection and confidentiality of your information on the internet are much more reliable than in on-premises software. The developers cannot share your information with a third party and the users who can access your account are controlled by your own company.

Even better: cloud software allows you to know which of your employees has captured new information, modified data or updated your company profile, something that is very difficult to control with another type of system.

In other words, with the cloud contact centre for the banking sector, you know in real-time who is working and what changes they have made to your profile.

In addition, cloud software usually has a set of technologies and policies designed to ensure regulatory compliance. Also known as cloud data security, it protects data and applications in a cloud infrastructure. It offers functions such as malware identification, cyber attacks, risk assessment and threat management.

This data security feature monitors and protects information in an organisation's applications, network devices and endpoints against unauthorised access. They can also help prevent servers from crashing during periods of high traffic by controlling capacity.

For more confidence, buy software with certified security

Many solutions offer virtual machine protection and configuration control for endpoint devices such as laptops and desktops. This security feature controls what users can do after logging into the system remotely.

In the case of Enghouse Interactive's cloud contact centre solution for the banking industry, it is ISO 27001 security certified, which is an internationally recognised specification for an information security management system, or ISMS. It is the only auditable standard that addresses the overall management of information security, rather than just the technical controls that need to be implemented.

Enghouse CCaaS offers maximum operational flexibility with a cloud-based contact centre, providing a wide range of capabilities that are easily accessible through an intuitive web-based interface. It ensures that no matter where your agents are located, you can provide the best experience for your customers, while offering the most comprehensive range of contact centre capabilities in the industry:

Artificial intelligence (AI)

Business intelligence (BI)

Knowledge base (KB)

Outbound communications

Self-service, chatbots, ML

Workforce management (WFM)

Unified communications (UC, UCaaS)

Video

Exemplary cloud resiliency and reach



The Enghouse solution is hosted on IBM Cloud, which provides the world-class public cloud capabilities customers need, with the operational agility they expect. Based on open standards and securely protected, it provides the flexible infrastructure that cloud-native solutions require and simplifies future evolution... it means: extreme security!

But if even after reading all these advantages and reasons, if you are still afraid to buy cloud contact centre software for the banking industry, then think about this: how do you think your customers make bank transfers, balance inquiries in apps and online purchases? Well... all these activities can be done because the systems are in the cloud. Just as you read it, today there are already many companies, maybe even you, performing many financial operations in cloud solutions.

So, go for it, allow your contact centre agents to work remotely, facilitate the flow of information in your company and facilitate operations... but, most importantly, allow your customers to have a great experience by being served from anywhere, anytime and from any device thanks to secure cloud software.

