New version of Netwrix Privilege Secure further reduces attack surface

Netwrix, which positions itself as a cyber security vendor that makes data security easy, announces a new release of Netwrix Privilege Secure (formerly Netwrix SbPAM), which expands its first-to-market zero standing privileges (ZSP) approach to databases to ensure privileged accounts exist only for as long as needed.

Netwrix Privilege Secure now eliminates standing privileged accounts across on-premises databases, further reducing the attack surface for both external and internal threats. Our innovative ZSP approach replaces risky privileged accounts with ephemeral accounts that grant the minimum access required and that exist only as long as needed – thwarting adversaries seeking elevated access to move laterally and complete their attacks.

The rebranded product includes additional enhancements that empower customers to:

Identify all privileged accounts across the IT ecosystem through integrated discovery capabilities;

across the IT ecosystem through integrated discovery capabilities; Spot threats and investigate incidents faster through enhanced metadata and keystroke search capabilities across both live and recorded privileged sessions;

through enhanced metadata and keystroke search capabilities across both live and recorded privileged sessions; Generate reports for both internal and external auditors using an expanded selection of out-of-the-box reports, customisation options and favourites; and

using an expanded selection of out-of-the-box reports, customisation options and favourites; and Deal with the unexpected when managing service accounts, thanks to expanded controls to pause, resume, undo and roll back changes.

To learn more about how Netwrix Privilege Secure can reduce your attack surface and prevent lateral movement across the entire IT infrastructure, visit the product page.