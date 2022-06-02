The benefits of peering in Africa

The way internet exchange points (IXPs) enable networks to peer – connecting and exchanging traffic directly – is enormously beneficial to internet service providers (ISPs), businesses, end-users and all the people of the continent.

Asteroid, a global IXP provider, recently announced the launch of an internet exchange point at Africa Data Centres’ East African carrier-neutral facility in Nairobi, Kenya (NBO1).

This complements Africa Data Centres’ existing partnership with Kenya Internet Exchange Point – KIXP – and enhances connectivity for internet users in East Africa, with Africa Data Centres opening its rich ecosystem to Asteroid.

But what types of benefits are these, how are such benefits obtained and how does peering improve not only internet usage regionally, but also the internet as a whole?

