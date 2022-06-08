PayFast, Heavy Chef in e-commerce training partnership

The team of entrepreneurs participating in the development programme in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

Online payment gateway PayFast has joined forces with the Heavy Chef Foundation, the non-profit arm of Heavy Chef, to kick-start a 12-week entrepreneur development programme.

In a statement, PayFast says the programme is designed to empower aspiring business owners with the skills needed to set up their own e-commerce stores.

“E-commerce makes entrepreneurship accessible to more people,” says Byron Clarence, business developer manager at PayFast.

“You don’t need to rent out a brick-and-mortar storefront, or set up a market stand to start a business anymore. All you really need is access to the internet, a solid idea, and a good understanding of what customers expect from online stores.”

The COVID-19 pandemic lit a fire under the local e-commerce space, with South African consumers shopping more online than before. This also resulted in consumers making a conscious effort to shop online at small businesses.

However, Heavy Chef research shows that more than 42% of emerging South African entrepreneurs don’t know how to set up an online shop.

Payfast and the Heavy Chef Foundation have selected three cohorts of 10 entrepreneurs. They will participate in training taking place in Khayelitsha, Cape Town and Elardus Park, Pretoria, as well as via virtual classes.

During the weekly workshop sessions, e-commerce experts will share their insights and act as programme mentors. Topics that will be covered include choosing an e-commerce platform, making transactions, delivering products and managing customers.

“This learning model is tailored to the context of our programme attendees, enabling them to direct their own learning and empower each other as a group. After all, entrepreneurs teaching entrepreneurs – that’s where the impact is made,” says Louis Janse van Rensburg, CEO of the Heavy Chef Foundation.

The entrepreneurs will also have access to resources, including cash vouchers, equipment, data, access to co-working spaces, mental health support and Heavy Chef guidebooks.

The participants will graduate in August, according to the statement.

“Just like any business, success is all about having access to the right tools. By providing both knowledge and resources, we're creating a sustainable approach to learning, and empowerment,” states Clarence.