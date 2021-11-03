Troye achieves highest Citrix partnership level

Troye CEO Helen Kruger.

Troye has achieved Citrix Platinum Plus Partnership status, the highest partnership level and one reserved for partners that have expertise in all Citrix technologies. Obtaining this partnership level includes achieving specialisation in both Citrix Digital Workspace and Networking technology.

Partners who achieve this specialist distinction have been rigorously vetted to join an elite group of best-of-breed partners with demonstrated success in real-world customer projects. It also proves the level of Citrix competencies and overall knowledge of Citrix products and gives customers piece of mind that the partner can meet their growing requirements.

Matthew McKay, Regional Director for sub-Saharan Africa at Citrix, says Platinum Plus partners like Troye demonstrate the highest level of expertise and commitment to the entire Citrix portfolio of products. "Troye has a well-established Citrix practice, they work closely with us on sales, implementations and consulting engagements."

Troye CEO Helen Kruger is overwhelmed to be recognised as a Platinum Plus Partner. "This achievement cements Troye as a top Citrix partner and recognises our high level skills and expertise in Workspace and Security.

"We have built a fantastic relationship with Citrix over the past 21 years so that we can deliver the best solutions for our customers. Customer feedback is a key element of achieving this partner status; it shows we are providing end-to-end services that deliver real value and outcomes that customers need," she concludes.