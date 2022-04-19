Freshworks Global Jam live in Johannesburg on 5 May

Customer experience (CX) and IT service management specialist, Freshworks, is hosting an exclusive event for CX, marketing and sales professionals in Johannesburg, as part of its Global Jam tour.

Global Jam Johannesburg will be a half-day physical event on 5 May, from 3pm till 9pm, at The Venue – Green Park, Sandton.

CX professionals attending this free event will learn about “effortless customer service” and hear case studies from the most innovative CX organisations.

IT leaders and practitioners will hear about proven strategies to drive service efficiency, modernise ITSM and improve employee experience.

Sales and marketing executives will learn how to increase revenue with context-driven sales and personalised marketing automation.

The agenda will include:

Opening keynote & tech spotlight

Key trends discussion: trends impacting CX, IT, sales and marketing.

Product expo

Customer spotlight & panel

“Eats & Beats” - cocktail reception & musical entertainment

Follow this link to find out more and to register your free spot.