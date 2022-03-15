Axiz CTO Jacques Malherbe passes away

Jacques Malherbe, the late chief technology officer at Axiz.

Jacques Malherbe, chief technology officer (CTO) at digital technologies and services distributor Axiz, has passed away.

The veteran CTO passed away yesterday morning due to a suspected heart attack, the company told ITWeb via e-mail.

In a social media post yesterday, the Midrand-based distributor said: “The Axiz family is deeply saddened to receive the news of the sudden loss of our colleague, CTO and friend Jacques Malherbe. Our sincere condolences to all his many industry colleagues, his wife Speedy and their children. Our hearts are heavy and we will ensure his work and legacy lives on.”

Kim Adlkofer, marketing manager at Axiz, says Malherbe had been in his role since 2014, and prior to that he was CEO of Westcon South Africa.

Asked about his contributions to the distributor, she says: “If you knew Jacques, you’ll know that is an impossible question to answer and quantify. Jacques led the Axiz technical strategy, including establishing Cisco and building out the comprehensive advanced technology portfolio that we have today, including our cloud division.”

Malherbe is survived by his wife, Speedy, six children and grandchildren.