Far South Networks appoints BITS Secure IT Infrastructure as new (Middle Eastern) partner

Far South Networks and BITS Secure IT Infrastructure are excited to announce that they have entered into a strategic partnership, combining BITS Secure IT’s domain expertise in the field of ICT along with Far South Networks’ leading designing and manufacturing of IP telephony platforms. Together, these companies will offer their customers customisable, innovative solutions through the 3CX IP PBX and VoIP Gateway product ranges.

With technology playing an increasingly vital role in every aspect of business, companies recognise the need to accelerate the development of ICT to ensure they remain competitive. The Far South-BITS Secure partnership will offer affordable and distinctive unified communications ‘One box’ PBX solutions in the Middle East region, thus adding value to its customers.

Grant Broomhall, Managing Director of Far South Networks, says he is extremely excited to partner with BITS Secure IT and looks forward to building a strong partnership with them as well as their business customers in the region.

“With BITS Secure IT as a provider of end-to-end ICT services and solutions to businesses across the UAE and Oman regions, we see that Far South Networks’ product lines perfectly complement their portfolio of voice products and UCaaS services. As BITS Secure IT has earned the trust of its customers to deliver and manage complex ICT implementations, so too will Far South Networks’ advanced package of 3CX applications and call centre services become available to its alliance partners and customers.”

Now BITS Secure IT can provide its customers with the world-leading 3CX PBX solution integrated within a competitively priced CPE device that supports telco (analogue/PRI/SIP) and VOIP services, thanks to Far South Networks' innovative products. The basic 3CX bundle includes PBX, unified communications, mobility and video conferencing, while the advanced packages include predictive dialler, call back and agent assessments along with CRM integration.

“When it comes to providing safe, secure and reliable PBX products, Far South Networks is undoubtedly leading the way. Combining it with the BITS’ proficiency in ICT, this alliance aims to offer comprehensive solutions that will enable communication to be advanced, faster and more efficient for all levels of enterprises. In doing so, we hope to redefine standards that will open up more opportunities and accelerate growth globally, thus creating a mutually beneficial collaboration,” says Mohanbabu Murugesan, Business Head of BITS Secure IT.