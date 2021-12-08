Silicon Valley accelerator scouts for SA entrepreneurs

Silicon Valley pre-seed accelerator Founder Institute (FI) is looking for ambitious South African entrepreneurs with scalable tech solutions to join its cohort planned for next year.

The company says its upcoming South African March 2022 programme is now accepting applications.

In a statement, FI says it is looking for aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs who are building innovative solutions for a sustainable future.

Potential candidates should be founders and/or teams in their early stages of business (pre-seed), leveraging tech and have potential to scale globally.

FI says it mainly focuses on founders in the admissions process and identifies founders of the highest potential through a collection of aptitude and personality tests.

To date, the company says, over 35 000 people have applied to the programme globally, and its entrepreneur research has been featured in the New York Times, CNN and Forbes.

“Selected founders will have the opportunity to get constant feedback and hours of mentorship with South African and international mentors, investors, alumni and entrepreneurs, and make progress on their business using a proven, structured process to get traction towards getting funding. The same programme has helped over 5 000 alumni build great products and raise over $1 billion in funding collectively.”

It says selected candidates will be fast-tracked to a suite of post-programmes, including Funding Lab, and continue getting expert support for years to come.

In an effort to ensure the health and safety of the programme's participants, FI says the SA cohort programme will be held completely online.