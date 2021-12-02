Exponant’s internship programme

Exponant has consistently committed to transformation practices through upskilling unemployed black South African youth. Annually we implement SAQA accredited learnership programmes for our selected candidates. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020/2021, we remained steadfast in honouring our commitment by continuing these 12-month learnership programmes.

The current learnership programme is a National Certificate in Information Technology for the end-user and has been implemented for eight young Black South Africans.

The purpose of the qualification is to build the knowledge and skills required by learners in end-user computing. It is intended to empower learners to acquire knowledge, skills, attitudes and values required to operate confidently within the end-user computing environment and to connect with the economic environment.

The qualification addresses the need in the workplace for nationally recognised qualifications. This allows learners within the workplace to gain experience in end-user computing and to obtain recognition for prior learning.

This is an important qualification for our learners because after we have ensured that they understand office etiquette and customer service, we endeavour to place them as paid interns on site at our clients. Here, they support our change management initiatives by hand-holding our clients’ employees’ navigation through the improvements in their IT solutions.

The qualification provides a balanced learning experience that lays the foundation for access to further education, lifelong learning and to productive employment.

A qualified learner is able to:

Apply the knowledge, techniques and skills of end-user computing applications in the workplace;

Understand the impact and use of ICT in an organisation and society;

Improve communication by combining communication skills with end-user computing skills; and

Improve the application of mathematical literacy in the workplace.

The National Certificate in IT: End-user computing, is intended for learners already employed or new learners entering the workplace, requiring digital literacy.

The National Certificate in IT: End-user computing is designed to meet the needs of learners who require end-user computing skills in all sectors of the economy, as this is an essential skill in any business today. The qualification aims to develop informed and skilled learners that can apply the acquired skills in any industry and should contribute productively and efficiently in the workplace.

The qualification at this level is foundational and generic, allowing maximum mobility between qualifications. Apart from the workplace needs, it is also designed as an entry-level qualification into many further education and training fields.