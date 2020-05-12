Establish remote working legacy to drive future productivity with Kyocera’s ultimate guide for businesses

Gareth Fletcher.

Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa believes the future is bright thanks to the rapid acceleration of remote working policies which have been adapted by organisations, and which Kyocera seeks to fuel even further with the launch of its e-book: The ultimate guide to remote working.

The organisation, a specialist in IT solutions and software alongside its respected range of printers and multi-functional products, has assembled guidance from experts on how to make remote working achievable, secure and efficient for companies in a variety of sectors. Regardless of the size of your business, the e-book provides step-by-step advice for professionals, managers and employers.

“Like all businesses, Kyocera has our entire workforce working from home during these challenging times. This pandemic has forced organisations to up their game in terms of digital transformation, making remote working possible and speeding up the implementation of processes,” explains Gareth Fletcher, Corporate Sales Manager, Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa.

“Turning this from an immediate necessity into a legacy for future productivity and workplace mobility should be a priority for every company once we have come through this crisis. Our e-book provides companies with advice on how to optimise the way in which they are operating now, whilst laying the foundation for remote working to become an integral part of the way in which they work.”

The e-book provides advice on all aspects of working from home, including for employers, as well as human resources and IT leaders. With advice from establishing a clear and concise working from home policy to ensuring that cyber security is not compromised by teleworkers, the guide provides the complete package of advice for beginners.

Equally, team leaders can benefit from the rise of remote working. While it does present new challenges, Kyocera is on hand with advice on how to manage projects remotely.

The guide also delves into how professionals can be as productive as possible while working from home. Ranging from how to create the ideal workspace to ensuring work-life balance is maintained for employees, Kyocera provides advice on how professionals can protect their mental and physical health whilst also excelling in their work.

To download the e-book and benefit from the guidance yourself, simply visit Kyocera here and download to begin your journey towards true mobility.