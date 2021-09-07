Mercedes-Benz reveals electric G-Class model

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its all-electric G-Class model − the EQG − which is expected to go into production soon, as the German automaker prepares to produce a fully-electric off-road offering.

The concept vehicle, which this week made its debut atGerman auto show, the International Automobile Exposition, is the conversion of the original G-Class − which dates back to 1979 −to an all-electric drivetrain.

Mercedes-Benz announced its electrification strategy in July, noting that from 2025 onwards, all its newly-launched vehicle architectures will be electric-only, and customers will soon be able to choose an all-electric alternative for every model the company makes.

The EQG is targeted at consumers who want to get the benefits of a 4×4 experience without harming the environment.

All the wheels have an electric motor, which gives the vehicle an all-wheel drive system.

No performance or range information has been provided for the all-electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class, but it will reportedly offer over 368kW from a 108kWh battery pack.

The vehicle promises pulling power and controllability enabled by its instant torque, which is provided by the electric motors – an advantage for driving on steep slopes and deep terrain, notes Mercedes-Benz.

"We're travelling into the future with the new EQG. This car epitomises the fusion of state-of-the-art off-road capabilities with the dawn of electric mobility that we all need to strive for,” says Gorden Wagener, chief design officer at Daimler Group, producer of the vehicle.

“For us, the most important thing was to keep the full G-Class DNA but beam it into the EQ age: like the G-Class but different.”

There is no timeframe for when this vehicle will be available, nor does Mercedes provide a price tag. However, it says the vehicle will pass the same tests and conquer the same terrain as its previous internal-combustion ‘G-Wagens’.

As soon as next year, eight Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles will be produced at seven locations on three continents, according to the company. All passenger car and battery assembly sites run by Mercedes-Benz AG will switch to carbon-neutral production by 2022.

In total, the investment in battery electric vehicles between 2022 and 2030 will amount to over €40 billion, it says.

"We are proud of the more than 400 000 'G's we have produced to date," notes Dr Emmerich Schiller, MD of Mercedes-Benz G GmbH and head of the off-road vehicle product division at Mercedes-Benz AG.

"In its more than 40-year model history, the G-Class has always used the most modern and suitable drive technology at the time. Against the background of our 'electric only' strategy, the electrification of this off-road legend is simply the logical next step – and an absolutely fascinating project.”