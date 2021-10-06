HP Wolf takes enterprise-grade security through to home-based endpoints

As local organisations settle into remote and hybrid working models, security and data protection remains a top-of-mind concern, reports Axiz.

“We’re hearing it from organisations of all sizes, across industries: They are concerned about extending security out to their employees working from home or from coffee shops,” says Shane Krog, Senior Product Manager HP at Axiz. “Many of those employees’ devices might be protected by little more than anti-virus. But anti-virus is a cure, they need proactive endpoint protection to prevent the attack in the first place.”

Krog notes that the HP Wolf Security ecosystem addresses the challenge of securing remote workforces by delivering multiple layers of robust, built-in protection from the silicon to the cloud, and BIOS to the browser.

“HP Wolf is built into the hardware, with solutions such as self-healing firmware and in-memory breach detection through to threat containment via isolation to reduce the organisation’s attack surface and enable remote recovery from firmware attacks,” he says.

No-compromise security

The HP Wolf Security: Rebellions & Rejections Report released this month revealed that 91% of IT teams say they feel pressure to compromise security to accommodate work-from-home environments, while home-based workers say they see security as a hindrance and nearly a third of younger office workers have tried to bypass security policies to get their work done.

Gareth Davies, Service Sales Lead at HP, says organisations cannot afford to compromise on security, particularly in remote and hybrid work environments which can expose enterprises to more risk than they might have faced in an office environment. “Security is where HP is looking to set itself apart. We have focused on security for decades, working to be the world’s most secure endpoint device,” he says.

Noting that recent high-profile attacks that were launched by employees downloading an attachment or clicking a link, Davies says users and endpoints are particularly vulnerable to targeting by sophisticated cyber crime syndicates. “People don’t think they will be the target of a cyber attack; unfortunately that’s just not the case.”

HP Wolf solutions bring multiple layers of protection, such as HP Sure Click, which isolates key applications in their own virtual containers – trapping and deleting malware; and HP SureStart, which automatically detects, stops and recovers from a BIOS attack or corruption without IT intervention.

HP Sure Run helps keep critical processes running, even if malware tries to shut them down; HP Sure Recover allows users to automatically restore their OS using only a network connection; and HP Sure Sense uses deep-learning AI to find and neutralise malware and ransomware. The HP Endpoint Security Controllers allow users to quickly recover from attacks with an isolated chip that acts as a control centre for monitoring vulnerabilities; and HP Sure Admin creates a digital signature that allows IT administrators to securely manage BIOS settings over the network. And because cyber crime and data loss doesn’t only occur online, HP’s built-in Sure View privacy screen protects against ‘visual hacking’, in which someone spies on a person’s computer screen in person. The privacy screen makes it almost impossible for others to view the computer screen unless they are directly in front of it.

Axiz, an HP distributor for over 20 years, makes HP PCs with Wolf Security available through its partner ecosystem across South Africa.