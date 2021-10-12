MCI enters into ISV partner agreement with Sage for its Direct Hire e-Recruitment Software

MCI Consultants today announced it has entered into an independent software vendor (ISV) partner agreement with Sage, which provides the right for Sage to be a reseller of MCI’s Direct Hire e-Recruitment Software.

“Sage’s current strategy is to partner with industry-leading independent software vendors, to offer complementary products and services in specialist sectors. To this end, Direct Hire Recruitment Software has been selected by Sage as the Sage 300 People Recruitment Module,” commented Rhett Davies, Business Partner at MCI.

“This exciting new partnership will enable Sage clients to leverage a best-of-breed recruitment platform that will offer them the significant ROI and capabilities that Direct Hire has become synonymous with. Sage clients will be able to implement Direct Hire from October 2021. We have also integrated Direct Hire with Sage 300 People for those Sage clients that require a fully integrated HR system,” continued Davies.

Direct Hire is a powerful and versatile web-based application specifically designed to manage the complete recruitment life cycle, improve efficiencies and reduce recruitment costs. The key focus of the e-recruitment software is to offer seamless online interfaces to deliver sophisticated workflow and accessibility for all stakeholders involved in the resourcing and HR processes.

Please contact Rhett Davies for more information about Direct Hire or to arrange a demo, e-mail: rhett@mci.co.za or phone: (+27) 11 454 3420.