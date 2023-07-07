BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
VIDEO: iOCO and WithSecure: Predict, prevent, detect and respond to risk

Issued by iOCO
Johannesburg, 07 Jul 2023
We know that cyber security is complex and open to continuous threat. iOCO’s status as a WithSecure Gold Partner in Africa gives you all you need to automatically predict, prevent, detect and respond to any risk and threat 24-7-365.

Empower your IT team with a complete solution from iOCO and WithSecure.

Get surety for your cyber security. Connect with us for a free 30-day trial. CSM@iOCO.tech

