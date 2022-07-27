Shoprite intros Petshop Science e-commerce channel

The Shoprite Group says it is expanding its online presence by taking its Petshop Science brand online.

This, as the pet economy continues to grow in SA – in just one year, Petshop Science has opened 22 physical stores around the country.

SA's pet industry was worth R7.1 billion last year, and is expected to grow 2.5% between 2021 and 2026, according to data from Euromonitor International.

Petshop Science Online offers a selection of over 2 000 pet-related products, including treats, toys and food from premium brands.

As the pet sector in SA accelerates, the group says it will continue to expand its pet-related offerings.

It launched pet insurance in 2020, offering insurance options ranging from R69 to R245 a month.

“We’ve been working hard to deliver superior service, range and value to local pet parents. With the launch of Petshop Science Online, we’re adding another way for South Africans to access all of this – but without leaving their homes,” says Mark Cotton, head of e-commerce at the group.

Petshop Science allows customers to create online profiles for their pets, which includes their pet’s name, birth date, type and breed. Customers can access these profiles in stores, and it enables Petshop Science to serve loyal shoppers with special offers tailored to their pets’ needs.

Delivery is free for orders over R450. A R75 delivery fee will apply to orders less than this. Orders placed by 16h00 within a 60km radius from Cape Town CBD and Sandton will be delivered on the following day.