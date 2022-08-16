Xerox wins 2022-2023 BLI Pacesetter Award from Keypoint Intelligence for its Comprehensive MPS Programs

Xerox continues to lead the market when it comes to delivering value and innovation to clients of all sizes through our managed print services (MPS). This was confirmed once again by Keypoint Intelligence, a global research firm, with the achievement of the Buyers Lab (BLI) 2022-2023 Pacesetter Award in the Comprehensive MPS Programs category. Pacesetter Awards recognise vendors that have shown market leadership in various categories, including for technology, services and key vertical markets. Xerox is the only OEM that received this award.

From Keypoint Intelligence: Xerox was recognised for its “full complement of advanced offerings that span from traditional MPS (ie, device placement, meter collection, consumables replenishment, remote and onsite service of devices) to cloud print management as well as content and document workflow solutions.

"The Xerox programs are also able to accommodate home-based workers in the MPS ecosystem, including the ability to track at-home prints even from non-Xerox devices. In addition, the company’s cloud-first development path allows for flexible deployment models and supports zero-trust IT initiatives. Unlike some OEMs studied, Xerox fully includes office equipment dealer channel partners, granting them access to the full suite of Xerox tools, programs, abilities and marketing support.”

