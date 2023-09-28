Datacentrix bags two Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group awards, named IDG Platinum Partner of the Year

Datacentrix Lenovo awards.

Datacentrix, which positions itself as a leading hybrid ICT systems integrator and managed services provider, has received two prestigious awards at the recent Lenovo Channel Awards for 2022, namely the Intelligent Devices Group (IDG) Relationship Partner of the Year and the IDG Platinum Partner of the Year, demonstrating the organisation’s continued commitment to its strategic partnership with Lenovo.

Datacentrix is a tier one Platinum Partner for Lenovo’s Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), as well as for the IDG side of the business.

According to Anle Els, End User Computing (EUC) Product Manager at Datacentrix, it was Datacentrix’s long-standing relationships with local customers that helped clinch the IDG Relationship Partner of the Year award.

“Several years post-pandemic, many South African businesses have had to refocus on their computing requirements once again, as end-user devices have reached the end of their three-year cycle. Likewise, organisations upgrading from Windows 10 to Windows 11 need to ensure that their hardware meets the new system requirements.

“Datacentrix’s mature technology and service offering has allowed it to extend its ongoing partnerships with clients to help them meet these changing needs.”

These strong, successful client relationships also played a role in Datacentrix’s acknowledgement as Lenovo’s IDG Platinum Partner of the Year. “As one of only a handful of Lenovo Platinum Partners locally, Datacentrix demonstrated its continued commitment to its local customer base as well as a strong focus on its relationship with Lenovo,” Els continues. “And by achieving the highest revenue figures of all local Platinum Partners for the 2022 period, it’s clear that this is a winning formula,” she adds.

“Lenovo is a highly strategic brand for Datacentrix and this will certainly remain the case moving forward.”

Werner Schoeman, Relationship Sales Lead, Lenovo Southern Africa, says: "We congratulate Datacentrix on their well-deserved recognition as the IDG Relationship Partner of the Year and IDG Platinum Partner of the Year at the Lenovo Channel Awards for 2022. Their commitment to excellence and long-standing relationships with local customers truly set them apart. Datacentrix's expertise in navigating the evolving landscape of end-user computing is commendable. We are proud to have them as one of our esteemed Platinum Partners, and we look forward to continued success together in the future."