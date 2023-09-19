Mustek posts R10.13bn revenue

Mustek has declared a dividend of 77 cents per ordinary share for the year ended 30 June.

PC distributor Mustek has posted R10.13 billion revenue and declared a dividend to its shareholders.

The company today announced financial results for the year ended 30 June.

Mustek’s revenue is up 13.7% to R10.13 billion (2022: R8.91 billion). However, gross profit decreased to 13.9% (2022: 14.3%), says the company in a statement.

Headline earnings per share was 375.18 cents, up 5% (2022: 357.38 cents). Basic earnings per share stood at 377.05 cents, up 7.4% (2022: 350.96 cents).

“Notice is hereby given that a final dividend of 77 cents per ordinary share for the year ended 30 June 2023 is declared, payable to shareholders recorded in the books of the company at the close of business on the record date,” says the JSE-listed firm.

This dividend is declared out of income reserves, it notes, adding the company’s income tax reference number is 9550081716 and it has 57 540 000 ordinary shares in issue and ranking for a dividend at the date of this declaration.

The South African dividend tax rate is 20%, resulting in a net dividend of 61.60 cents per share to shareholders who are not tax exempt.