HUAWEI AppGallery lights-up Burj Khalifa with spectacular lightshow for its anniversary celebration

On Thursday, 8 December, HUAWEI AppGallery, the official app distribution platform for HUAWEI devices, put on a dazzling display in the heart of Downtown Dubai that lit-up the Burj Khalifa, marking its fourth anniversary in the MEA region.

Burj Khalifa transformed into AppGallery’s vision of an elevated AI, smart living experience for everyone against a breathtaking nighttime backdrop that will be remembered for a long time.

This one-of-a-kind projection featured the iconic AppGallery logo with the latest flagship Huawei Mate 50 Pro. The lightshow also honored AppGallery top local partners in the region: MOI, Emirates, Dubai Mall, ADCB, Carrefour, Gulf News and VIU, by displaying their logos to celebrate the joint success and impressive growth that marked AppGallery’s fantastic journey and opened up a new world of opportunities.

Commenting on the occasion, Lu Geng, Vice President of the Middle East and Africa, Huawei Global Partnerships & Eco-Development, Huawei Consumer Business Group emphasised the incredible path of innovation that HUAWEI AppGallery has provided over the last four years in the MEA region.

“Huawei has evolved into a premium brand that consumers, partners and developers love and trust, and we are really proud with AppGallery's achievements in its four years of availability in the region," he said.

“We could not have achieved any of this without the ongoing trust and support of our customers, partners and developers from all over the world. The powerful and continuously expanding capabilities of Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), together with the open philosophy of AppGallery, enabled our local and international partners to deliver quality applications and games that have been enjoyed by over 580 million monthly active users globally.

"AppGallery is currently available in more than 170 countries and regions, with over six million registered developers. Last year alone, 432 billion apps were downloaded via AppGallery, and we are excited about what lies ahead.”

Huawei is dedicated to strengthening the HMS ecosystem to support a broader range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, wearables and internet of things devices. The ultimate goal is to provide a seamless AI experience across all scenarios.

In this regard, the HUAWEI AppGallery team remains focused on growing its catalogue of top-quality apps by investing further in its business alliances. At the same time, the HUAWEI Super Device concept already enables Huawei laptops, smartphones, tablets, wearables and smart screens to seamlessly work together in order to form a Super Device system for next-generation collaboration and enhanced capabilities.

With consumers at the heart of its business, Huawei will keep pushing the boundaries of technology to create better digital experiences for all.