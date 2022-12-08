GovChat founder discharged from hospital

GovChat founder Eldrid Jordaan.

Eldrid Jordaan, founder and former CEO of citizen engagement platform GovChat, has been discharged from hospital.

This, after he was last week admitted to the cardiac high-care unit at a hospital in Cape Town.

At the time, ITWeb revealed he was moved to cardiac intensive care, with doctors attending to him.

ITWeb has now learned that Jordaan was discharged on Wednesday night and will be recovering at his home in the Western Cape.

The news of his ill-health came on the back of the shock announcement that he was exiting his role as CEO of the company he founded. In a short statement, Jordaan said he and chief data officer Goitse Konopi had resigned from the organisation.

Founded in 2016 and launched in 2018, GovChat is the official communications platform for government.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the platform – accessed through WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, SMS and USSD channels – enabled millions of South Africans to digitally apply for social relief in distress (SRD) grants and report municipal issues, such as potholes, in their area.

It also stepped in to assist SRD grant recipients to direct their enquiries to popular instant messaging platforms, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, through its fully-automated chatbot.

GovChat stated the next phase of the platform will include citizens having access to more co-created features, and options to access more government services digitally.