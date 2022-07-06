Delivering modern, secure endpoint solutions for hybrid workplaces

BUI is pleased to announce it has been awarded the Microsoft Modernize Endpoints Advanced Specialization for its holistic expertise in endpoint deployment, management and security.

The Modernize Endpoints Advanced Specialization is BUI’s 10th such advanced accreditation from Microsoft and its fourth in the Modern Work category, which includes Adoption and Change Management, Calling for Microsoft Teams and Teamwork Deployment.

To achieve it, Microsoft partners are required to demonstrate comprehensive knowledge of Azure technologies and Microsoft 365, including modern and virtual desktop administration in enterprise environments. “We undergo an in-depth audit, and it’s a review of our skills, competencies and business performance,” explains BUI Managing Director Ryan Roseveare. “But more than that, it’s an evaluation of our ability to provide the highest levels of service. I’m proud to say the BUI team passed with flying colours once again.”

“Advanced specialisations like this are important differentiators,” adds BUI Chief Technology Officer Willem Malan. “Customers are looking for cloud partners they can trust to deliver sound guidance and superior support on every project. The Modernize Endpoints accreditation proves not only our technical aptitude, but also our success in managing access to corporate resources across mobile, desktop and virtual endpoints. It’s a hallmark of service excellence that gives customers peace of mind. I’m thrilled to see BUI – and our Cloud Centre of Excellence in particular – acknowledged in this way.”

Effective endpoint management

In today’s hybrid workplaces, effective endpoint management is critical for productivity and security alike, says BUI Cloud Centre of Excellence Lead Dhiren Boodhia. “More and more enterprises are giving their people the power to work from any device, in any location, and it certainly paves the way for greater collaboration across teams and time zones. But to enable remote and on-the-move employees to carry out their tasks effectively and safely, you have to deliver reliable services, consistent user experiences and comprehensive security, no matter the endpoint in play.”

The evolving cyber threat landscape means it’s also crucial to manage and safeguard endpoints from the get-go, notes Malan. “Your devices must be up to date and protected, your operating systems must be secure by design, and user access to your applications and data must be controlled. This is all possible with Microsoft technologies. Here at BUI, we’re already leveraging our expertise in security, virtualisation, networking and identity and access management to help customers transform their endpoint estates for a more modern, secure way of working,” he says.

Roseveare welcomes Microsoft’s latest recognition of the BUI team’s focus and acumen. “The Modernize Endpoints Advanced Specialization verifies that we can support businesses throughout the process of endpoint modernisation and empower them to give their people seamless work experiences, every day. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with Microsoft and helping our mutual customers thrive with tools geared for the hybrid workplace,” he concludes.