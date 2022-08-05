Westcon-Comstor adds EfficientIP to its stable

ICT distributor Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa has inked a distribution agreement with EfficientIP, a provider of DNS, DHCP, and IP address management (DDI) and DNS security solutions.

The agreement will see the delivery of the security solutions to the distributor’s African channel, alongside its reach in Europe and Asia-Pacific.

A recent survey conducted by IDC on behalf of EfficientIP, revealed that a staggering 87% of companies experienced DNS attacks, with the average cost of each attack around €780,000.

This, together with the proliferation of technologies such as cloud, IOT, and remote working tools, highlights DNS's pivotal role in network security, both as a threat vector and security objective. And this widening attack surface is not lost on bad actors, and as a result, there are more cyber threats, with DNS servers becoming a prime target for exploitation, the company says.

David Odayar, business unit manager security at Westcon Southern Africa, says traditional network security solutions cannot cover all aspects of today's DNS threat landscape, leaving major gaps for hackers to exploit.

“Without a resilient and all-encompassing security interface, companies risk losing access to vital services and assets. EfficientIP’s 360° DNS Security solution fills the gaps left by taking a holistic approach to DNS security. The solution tracks attacker behaviour in real-time and provides immediate alerts to protect mission-critical services.”

EfficientIP’s DDI service enables network admins to streamline security processes, removing much of the complexity involved in protecting the network. In addition, its 360° DNS Security solution offers a specialised layer of in-depth defence to secure businesses from external and internal DNS threats.

Leonard Dahan, VP WW Channels at EfficientIP, says his organisation is pleased to be working with Westcon-Comstor to expand its footprint in Europe, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

“With Westcon-Comstor operating as our primary distributor in those regions, we are bringing DDI and DNS Security to a new network of channel partners and resellers faster,” Dahan adds.