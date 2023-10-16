#GOBOKKE
Companies
Sectors
Mobile Business

MTN SA partners with local fintech lender

Staff Writer
By Staff Writer, ITWeb
Johannesburg, 16 Oct 2023
Read time 2min 10sec
Comments (0)
Eli Michal, CEO of Payabill.
Eli Michal, CEO of Payabill.

MTN SA has selected fintech lender Payabill as one of the finance partners for its Xlerator programme.

This, as the telephony group – through its enterprise supplier development (ESD) programme – plans to up its procurement spend by R4 billion over two years, with 51% black-owned small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs).

In a statement, Payabill says it will feature alongside other selected lenders and banks in MTN’s programme.

Eli Michal, CEO of Payabill, comments: “We are excited to have been selected by MTN to partner on its Xlerator programme. Payabill has already paid many suppliers in most sectors chosen by its customers all over the country.”

Payabill is a 100% digital lending business that provides working capital and trade finance to small businesses.

The fintech lender targets SMMEs with annual revenue between R500 000 and R30 million, giving them working and other capital to grow their businesses. It also offers various forms of finance, including local and international trade finance, as well as asset finance.

See also

Fintech lender throws SA’s SMEs a trade finance lifeline

Sasfin buys into fintech lender Payabill

As part of the arrangement, Payabill will actively introduce and enhance the opportunities of its qualifying clients to the MTN Xlerator programme.

The MTN ESD programme is open to SMMEs that have been in operation for at least six months, are at least 51% black-owned, with 30% ownership by black women and black youth, and commercially sustainable businesses with audited financial statements.

MTN SA CEO Charles Molapisi comments: “MTN Xlerator is a symbol of our unwavering commitment to progress, innovation and empowerment. We believe in the enormous, unearthed potential within South Africa.

“At MTN, we believe in the evolution of empowerment and our goal is to transition from a transaction-based supply chain to a values-based one, ensuring everyone enjoys the benefits of a connected world, while building a better tomorrow.”

Michal adds: “We take risk where it matters − at the coalface of SA’s businesses − by helping smaller businesses that have little security and struggle to get funding. We pay suppliers when sales aren’t yet guaranteed and take risks where no one else would consider it.

“We are intent on helping those businesses locked out of the market at a time when SA businesses need all the support they can get.”

To apply for the MTN Xlerator, click here.

See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.