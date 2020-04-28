Blue Turtle Technologies offers digital, frictionless customer onboarding with Hyland content services

Blue Turtle Technologies is pleased to announce it has been appointed a partner for content services leader Hyland. Through this partnership, Blue Turtle will be able to offer customers a robust content services platform that is secure, stable and will assist in meeting compliance requirements across a business’s information assets.

Hyland’s content services offerings are the preferred content platform for governments, healthcare, financial services, higher education and insurance companies, among others. Its application in business assists myriad departments in an organisation to better collate and manage data, as well as define processes, automate, report and analyse information.

“We are delighted to add Hyland to our portfolio; our partnership combines Blue Turtle’s knowledge and strength in enterprise content management with a leading vendor that specialises in delivering strategic content tools. It is the perfect combination to help customers better manage their information in an increasingly digital environment,” said Harry Nicholson, Senior Product Manager at Blue Turtle. “Hyland will form a strategic role in assisting our customers with their digital transformation projects as we enable customers to focus on what they do best and deliver better experiences to the people they serve.”

Hyland’s content services platform is designed to help organisations more efficiently manage content, processes and cases. It achieves this by centralising important business content in one secure location, then delivering relevant information to employees when they need it, wherever they are. It is designed to increase productivity, deliver excellent customer service and reduce risk across the entire enterprise. And offers this by encouraging more agile processes, empowering employees and connecting customers.

The full range of Hyland products include solutions for capture, content management, business process automation, case management, customer communications management, collaboration, retention, records management, reporting and analytics, as well as search capabilities.

The partnership adds a complementary set of features to the Blue Turtle Digital Transformation portfolio, integrating with several line of business applications that support customer messaging platforms, virtual assistants and robotic process automation. By combing these technologies, Blue Turtle is able to create an end-to-end solution for customers that want to take advantage of digital environments, frictionless customer onboarding, claims management, contract management and much more.