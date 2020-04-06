Citrix names Datacentrix as SD-WAN Partner of the Year

From left: Tony de Sousa, business unit manager: Enterprise at Datacentrix; Ziggi Olsen, partner account manager at Citrix; Megren Naidoo, enterprise software business unit leader at Datacentrix; and Brendan McAravey, Citrix country manager: South Africa

Datacentrix, a high performing and secure ICT solutions provider, has secured the title of ‘SD-WAN Partner of the Year’ from unified workspace, networking and analytics solutions provider, Citrix, receiving the award at the organisation’s recent partner event.

“The past two years in particular have been pivotal in Datacentrix’s partnership with Citrix,” explains Tony de Sousa, business unit manager: Enterprise at Datacentrix. “Not only have we risen through the partnership ranks to become a local Citrix Solution Advisor-Platinum (CSA-Plat) partner, Datacentrix was also named as Citrix's Cloud Partner of the Year for emerging markets at the global Citrix Summit partner conference, held in Orlando, Florida, early last year.

“Receiving the ‘SD-WAN Partner of the Year’ award this year cements our strong relationship and proves that Datacentrix has what it takes to help local organisations to accelerate their digital transformation,” he says.

“SD-WAN technology is becoming a growing focus for South African business, with its promise of more secure, consistent and cost-effective enterprise connections, as well as excellent user experience, and Datacentrix has put in the work to ensure that we are able to deliver simple, centralised, cloud-based control of the wide area network (WAN).”

Datacentrix recently kicked off one of the biggest installations of Citrix SD-WAN technology in South Africa, a sizeable project from a global perspective too, states De Sousa, with a planned roll-out of more than 200 sites.

“The seamless implementation of the first 63 sites is a great reflection of our delivery capability, our relationship with our technology partners and our people’s commitment to success,” he adds.

“SD-WAN is a disruptive technology that is gaining momentum in the local market as customers look to modernise their WANS, significantly cutting costs and improving network reliability. As a leader in the local South African and global SD WAN markets, Citrix is excited to be working with Datacentrix as a trusted and skilled systems integrator. Together, Datacentrix and Citrix are simplifying customers’ complex networks and future-proofing them for a world where more and more workloads are moving to the cloud,” says Brendan McAravey, Citrix country manager: South Africa.