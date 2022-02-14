White paper: File Analysis Suite – sensitive data discovery to drive insight and data protection

Micro Focus File Analysis Suite (FAS) SaaS platform addresses key business transformation and data readiness challenges. FAS provides file analysis, tagging, analytics, and collaboration across mission-critical unstructured repositories including file shares, Exchange, SharePoint, Micro Focus Content Manager, Filenet, Documentum, Office365, Teams/SharePoint Online, Box, GoogleDrive and cloud stores, including Amazon S3 and Azure Blob Stores. FAS Data Discovery’s AI-driven analytics capabilities deliver insight based on contextually aware analytics and PII detection across 39+ country-specific identifiers including the European Economic area, US, Canada, Turkey, Brazil, NZ, Australia and Japan.

Through value-added data assessment and discovery, analytics and data management capabilities, FAS Data Discovery extends the value of our customers' investment in managing information risk associated with changing and evolving global data privacy regulations. FAS Data Discovery allows customers to confront the mounting technical debt associated with unbridled data growth and helps drive down the total cost of compliance.

