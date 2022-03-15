Identity access management converges on Southern Africa

Ilantus CEO Arun Singh.

Security and risk management leaders are showing growing interest in the governance and administration of identity access management (IAM), driving new demand for what is being termed converged IAM as the basis for enterprise security infrastructure.

This new thinking has hit Southern African shores through one of the leading, and few, global vendors, Ilantus. Having implemented more than 1 000 IAM projects over the last two decades in the US, including 18 Fortune 100 companies, Ilantus provides high-quality and cost-effective solutions.



Ilantus this month signed with well-known niche distributor, Corr-Serve, adding to the local company’s portfolio of security solutions for the Southern African market.

Converged IAM unifies disparate physical and logical access control systems to create a singular trusted identity and credential to match rights and access them across the enterprise. Converged IAM can’t exist without network connections between these logical and physical identity systems.

This shift demands that all the dimensions of identity and access management are offered on a single platform, bringing together access management, identity governance and administration and privileged access management. According to Gartner, in its Market Guide for Identity Governance and Administration (gartner.com), this is the future of enterprise security infrastructure.

Commenting on the addition of Ilantus to the Corr-Serve portfolio, Product Director Mark van Vuuren said: “The IAM industry needs a proactive approach to security. Converged improves the cyber security landscape exponentially, making IAM easily accessible for organisations across the board while decreasing costs attributed to having multiple solutions. “

Cyber security expert and Ilantus CEO Arun Singh explained more about the opportunity in the Southern African market for converged IAM to improve and empower security leaders’ processes, policies and procedures. “We are very excited about teaming up with Corr-Serve. Our partnership will be a significant step in delivering to the growing demands in the Southern African region,” said Singh.

CISOs struggle to provide the right people with the appropriate level of access to the right technology. The process of managing the correct level of provisioning for identity and credential management for all employees that join, leave, or move creates high volumes of manual tasks and is often open to human error.

“With cyber attacks ever on the increase, any technological enhancements to identity access management, governance and administration should be welcomed. Shifting from the physical to the remote worlds, as we have had to in the past two years, has exacerbated the risk for sure. Offering a converged platform to give a comprehensive view of security and access management is really a welcome addition,” adds Van Vuuren.